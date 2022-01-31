Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,685 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of Installed Building Products worth $38,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,007,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 29.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 110,683.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IBP shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $69,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $263,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,500 shares of company stock worth $24,997,505. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $106.67 on Monday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.43 and a 52-week high of $141.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.69 and a 200-day moving average of $123.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

