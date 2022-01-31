Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 225,952 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 887,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 225,952 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.56% of Olin worth $42,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Olin by 563.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 74,542 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Olin by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 471,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 186,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $47.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.53). Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

In other Olin news, Director W Anthony Will bought 10,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $613,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $4,016,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

