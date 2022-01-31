Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $41.90 Million Stock Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,700 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.05% of SailPoint Technologies worth $41,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000.

NYSE SAIL opened at $36.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.75 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average is $47.23. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $110.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.45 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.15.

In related news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $91,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,899 shares of company stock worth $3,433,642. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

