Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 476,214 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 989,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476,214 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of FOX worth $39,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 11.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,236 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,551,000 after acquiring an additional 147,799 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in FOX by 10.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,293,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,216 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in FOX by 98.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,734,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,338,000 after buying an additional 4,335,010 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,510,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,240,000 after purchasing an additional 62,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $40.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $30.03 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average is $38.32.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

