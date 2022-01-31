Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Short Interest Update

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 55.3% from the December 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Gravity by 32.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Gravity by 3.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Gravity by 93.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gravity by 57.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gravity during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRVY traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.10. 1,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,342. Gravity has a one year low of $57.02 and a one year high of $189.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.58. The stock has a market cap of $431.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of -0.04.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.70 million during the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 38.70%.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

