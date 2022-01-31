Greenleaf Trust Acquires 112 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,166 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 82.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.93.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $239.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.40 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

