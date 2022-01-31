Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Moody’s by 421.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 943 shares of company stock valued at $374,237 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $336.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $263.61 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $377.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.32. The company has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.27.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

