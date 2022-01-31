Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.56.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $624.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $629.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $620.54. The stock has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total transaction of $76,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total value of $63,753.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

