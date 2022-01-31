Greenleaf Trust Has $1.08 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK opened at $193.29 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.62 and its 200 day moving average is $207.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $14,584,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total value of $14,090,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 289,925 shares of company stock worth $64,252,489. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

