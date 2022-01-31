Griffon (GFF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Griffon had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Griffon to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Griffon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $22.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Griffon has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

In other news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $151,217.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon during the third quarter worth about $552,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 4.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 28.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 43,613 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,315,000 after buying an additional 22,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GFF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.