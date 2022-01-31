Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Short Interest Down 26.1% in January

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the December 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
GGAL opened at $9.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.83. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.
Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $446.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter worth about $96,000. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.
See Also: How dollar cost averaging works
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.