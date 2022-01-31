Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Short Interest Down 26.1% in January

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the December 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

GGAL opened at $9.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.83. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $446.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter worth about $96,000. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

