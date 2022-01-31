Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE GBAB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.70. 85,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,355. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.99. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $25.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBAB. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 14.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 83.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

