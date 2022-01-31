Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.85

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 1205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

HBRIY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harbour Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Harbour Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 625 ($8.43) to GBX 570 ($7.69) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harbour Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.91.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

