Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $570-596 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $578.49 million.Harmonic also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.01-0.06 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLIT. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Harmonic to a top pick rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Shares of HLIT stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,818. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 179.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.62 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $983,789.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,692 shares of company stock worth $1,445,338. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Harmonic by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 20,087 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Harmonic by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 73,458 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Harmonic by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 131,775 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

