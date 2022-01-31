Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 686,732 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 62,884 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMY. Exor Capital LLP grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 24.9% in the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 25,164,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008,887 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth about $11,453,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 14.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,420,491 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,217 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth about $5,955,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 273.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,158,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 847,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.30.

Shares of NYSE:HMY opened at $3.40 on Monday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

