Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Cut to $138.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HAS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.38.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $89.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.91. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $85.97 and a 12-month high of $105.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.44%.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,982 shares of company stock worth $4,335,304. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Hasbro by 13.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter worth approximately $2,231,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 13.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Hasbro by 376.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,509,000 after buying an additional 530,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

