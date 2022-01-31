Hawkins (HWKN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Hawkins to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $36.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Hawkins has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.56. The company has a market cap of $779.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hawkins by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Hawkins by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hawkins by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hawkins by 183.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. 58.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.