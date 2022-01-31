Head to Head Contrast: CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) versus CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

CubeSmart has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreSite Realty has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CubeSmart and CoreSite Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CubeSmart 28.28% 11.73% 4.62% CoreSite Realty 13.87% 266.08% 4.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CubeSmart and CoreSite Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CubeSmart $679.18 million 16.40 $165.62 million $1.10 46.29 CoreSite Realty $606.82 million 12.34 $79.31 million $2.06 82.24

CubeSmart has higher revenue and earnings than CoreSite Realty. CubeSmart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoreSite Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CubeSmart pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. CoreSite Realty pays an annual dividend of $5.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. CubeSmart pays out 156.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CoreSite Realty pays out 246.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CubeSmart has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years and CoreSite Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CubeSmart is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CubeSmart and CoreSite Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CubeSmart 1 4 2 0 2.14 CoreSite Realty 1 10 3 0 2.14

CubeSmart currently has a consensus target price of $50.14, indicating a potential downside of 1.53%. CoreSite Realty has a consensus target price of $156.33, indicating a potential downside of 7.72%. Given CubeSmart’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CubeSmart is more favorable than CoreSite Realty.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.5% of CubeSmart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of CoreSite Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of CubeSmart shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of CoreSite Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CubeSmart beats CoreSite Realty on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

