Head-To-Head Survey: Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) vs. Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) and Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Prudential Bancorp and Third Coast Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential Bancorp 18.67% N/A N/A Third Coast Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

20.0% of Prudential Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Prudential Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Prudential Bancorp and Third Coast Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prudential Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Third Coast Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

Prudential Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.01%. Third Coast Bancshares has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.79%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than Prudential Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prudential Bancorp and Third Coast Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential Bancorp $41.68 million 2.64 $7.78 million $0.97 14.59 Third Coast Bancshares $84.92 million 3.75 $12.11 million N/A N/A

Third Coast Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Prudential Bancorp.

Summary

Third Coast Bancshares beats Prudential Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services. Third Coast Bancshares Inc is based in HUMBLE, Texas.

