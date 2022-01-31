HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HeadHunter Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HHR traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.31. The stock had a trading volume of 405,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,016. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. HeadHunter Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $68.18.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 124.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,477 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,682,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 23,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 14,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 523.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 74,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 838,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,947,000 after purchasing an additional 19,080 shares during the period. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

