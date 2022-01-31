Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.
A number of brokerages recently commented on HCSG. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.
In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
HCSG traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 67,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,719. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.31. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $34.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56.
Healthcare Services Group Company Profile
Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.
