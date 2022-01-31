Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCSG. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 375,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after purchasing an additional 38,726 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,352,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,693,000 after buying an additional 80,455 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 42.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter.

HCSG traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 67,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,719. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.31. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $34.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.