Healthwell Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:HWELU) Lock-Up Period To End on January 31st

Healthwell Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:HWELU) lock-up period will end on Monday, January 31st. Healthwell Acquisition Corp I had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 3rd. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

HWELU stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. Healthwell Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,616,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,832,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,712,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,710,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,757,000.

