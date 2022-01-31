Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.32). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.16). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heat Biologics.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 1,328.90%.

HTBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.63. 111,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,639. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.17. Heat Biologics has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 141,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 466.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 81,440 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 690.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 58,026 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 48,040 shares in the last quarter. 17.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heat Biologics (HTBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.