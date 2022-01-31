Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €89.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €89.00 ($101.14) target price from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.51% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($122.73) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($97.73) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €87.25 ($99.15).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HEN3 stock traded down €8.92 ($10.14) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €69.80 ($79.32). 3,403,933 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of €73.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of €78.88. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($147.33).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.