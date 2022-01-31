Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Raised to $88.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HES. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hess from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.79.

Get Hess alerts:

HES opened at $91.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.45 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Hess has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $94.59.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.73%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Hess by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,395,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hess by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,691,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,592,633,000 after purchasing an additional 173,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Hess by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,593,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,621 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Hess by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,224 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Hess by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,479,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $740,473,000 after purchasing an additional 58,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.