HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) Receives C$2.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.35.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HEXO. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on HEXO from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC reduced their target price on HEXO from C$2.00 to C$0.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on HEXO to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st. ATB Capital reduced their target price on HEXO from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of HEXO in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

HEXO traded up C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.61. HEXO has a 52 week low of C$0.58 and a 52 week high of C$14.00. The stock has a market cap of C$245.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

