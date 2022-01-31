Hiblocks One Day Volume Tops $411,264.00 (HIBS)

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Hiblocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $24.90 million and $411,264.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00047403 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,517.71 or 0.06801466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,074.51 or 1.00154838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00051314 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00052248 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

