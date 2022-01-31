Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Director John Scott Ballard Purchases 3,750 Shares

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Director John Scott Ballard bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HBCP traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $38.85. The company had a trading volume of 27,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,108. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.81. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 39.89%. Analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 140.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

