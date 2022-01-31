HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) will report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.51. HomeTrust Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $38,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 6,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $197,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,340 shares of company stock worth $2,091,054 in the last 90 days. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.4% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,468,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 245,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 132.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 21,918 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,763. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.01. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.81 million, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

