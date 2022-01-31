Hord Hits Market Cap of $5.18 Million (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Hord coin can currently be bought for $0.0636 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hord has traded up 21.6% against the dollar. Hord has a market capitalization of $5.18 million and approximately $289,515.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00049069 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.61 or 0.06956275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,889.86 or 0.99852826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00051905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00055041 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,482,388 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.