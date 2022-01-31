Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the December 31st total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

TWNK opened at $20.32 on Monday. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.80.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $287.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,570,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,758,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,924 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,634 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,238,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,995,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,501 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

