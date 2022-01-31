Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 44,250 Shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,250 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 1.95% of Hooker Furniture worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Hooker Furniture by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Hooker Furniture by 103,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hooker Furniture by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hooker Furniture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $21.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $250.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.88. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.49.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $133.43 million during the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Hooker Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Hooker Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

Hooker Furniture Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

