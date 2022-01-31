Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 11,260 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,260 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Valmont Industries worth $6,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 329.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,558,000 after purchasing an additional 791,504 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 49,353.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,831,000 after purchasing an additional 345,971 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,107,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 855,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,117,000 after purchasing an additional 178,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

VMI opened at $213.40 on Monday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $191.13 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.26 and a 200-day moving average of $241.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

