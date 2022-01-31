Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 1,590 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of MYR Group worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 1,377.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after buying an additional 365,516 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth $121,000. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 535.4% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in MYR Group during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $128,013.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,948,426 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $91.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.05. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $121.22.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

