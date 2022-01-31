Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 3,780 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 30.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GSBC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $58,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $183,053.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,385 shares of company stock worth $252,770. Corporate insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $58.68 on Monday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $61.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.62 and its 200 day moving average is $55.98.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.