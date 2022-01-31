Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 850 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.86% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 57.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 101,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $181.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.06. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.68 and a 1-year high of $234.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.86.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

