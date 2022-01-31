Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 9,432 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.20% of Pool worth $34,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,461,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,938,217,000 after purchasing an additional 21,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35,521 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 10.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,553,000 after purchasing an additional 105,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 791,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,943,000 after purchasing an additional 19,038 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 5.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,015,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POOL. Stephens upped their target price on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $555.57.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $459.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $531.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.17. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $305.47 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total value of $12,305,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

