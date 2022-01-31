Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,667 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.09% of Equifax worth $28,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,722,000 after purchasing an additional 20,466 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 187,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,795,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 644.1% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,355,000 after purchasing an additional 56,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 15.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.18.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $234.05 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $161.87 and a one year high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

