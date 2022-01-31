Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $26.22 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,202,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,521 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.13% of KeyCorp worth $26,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 18.6% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 7.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upped their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.76.

In related news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KEY opened at $25.13 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.47%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

