Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $27.74 Million in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 503,632 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,740,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.16% of Nuance Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 52.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $55.08 on Monday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.11. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of -611.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $270,192.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 163,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $9,027,418.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,410,517 shares of company stock worth $77,654,801. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

