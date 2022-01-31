Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 124,580 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,580 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Xcel Energy worth $29,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XEL. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 81.1% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

