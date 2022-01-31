HSBC Upgrades Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GECFF. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Gecina from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $130.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gecina from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gecina from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gecina from €140.00 ($159.09) to €135.00 ($153.41) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.50.

Gecina stock opened at $128.80 on Thursday. Gecina has a 52 week low of $127.96 and a 52 week high of $163.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.03.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

