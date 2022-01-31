HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $550.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target cut by Barclays from $800.00 to $550.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen increased their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $773.36.

HUBS opened at $456.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $628.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $677.42. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $359.84 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.78 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $2,818,539.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $9,581,184.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,705 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 4.8% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 86.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in HubSpot by 4.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in HubSpot by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

