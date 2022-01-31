Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €62.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2022

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($70.45) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($77.27) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, January 24th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($72.73) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($64.89) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €62.85 ($71.42).

Shares of ETR BOSS traded up €0.80 ($0.91) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €54.24 ($61.64). The stock had a trading volume of 385,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €52.14. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €28.05 ($31.88) and a 52-week high of €59.98 ($68.16).

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.