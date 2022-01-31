Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €62.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($70.45) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($77.27) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, January 24th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($72.73) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($64.89) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €62.85 ($71.42).

Shares of ETR BOSS traded up €0.80 ($0.91) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €54.24 ($61.64). The stock had a trading volume of 385,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €52.14. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €28.05 ($31.88) and a 52-week high of €59.98 ($68.16).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

