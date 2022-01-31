Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Short Interest Update

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 980,400 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the December 31st total of 1,340,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Hulic stock opened at $9.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52. Hulic has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hulic in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the development, rental, sale, and brokerage of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Insurance, and Hotels and Inns. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, and other properties.

