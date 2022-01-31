Hutner Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,563 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 5.0% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 44.5% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% in the second quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,504,556 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,271,496,000 after acquiring an additional 147,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $255.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.54 and a 200-day moving average of $248.38.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.18.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

