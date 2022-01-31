HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Short Interest Update

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the December 31st total of 4,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:HUYA opened at $5.91 on Monday. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.72.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. HUYA had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $461.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.14 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HUYA will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,410,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,787,000 after purchasing an additional 265,016 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,794,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,209 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,653,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,112,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,030,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,616,000 after purchasing an additional 234,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,663,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,011,000 after purchasing an additional 233,784 shares during the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HUYA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. China Renaissance Securities lowered their price target on HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on HUYA in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HUYA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.54.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.