HYCON 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $18,168.00 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 31st. During the last week, HYCON has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. HYCON has a market cap of $372,186.42 and $18,168.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HYCON alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002174 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00050743 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000074 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYC is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.