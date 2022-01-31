Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Price Target Increased to C$32.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRNNF opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67. Hydro One has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.88.

Hydro One Ltd. engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. The Transmission segment comprises the transmission of high voltage electricity. The Distribution segment refers to the delivery of electricity to end customers and certain other municipal electricity distributors.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.