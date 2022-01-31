Hydro One (TSE:H) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at CSFB

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price boosted by CSFB from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$32.54.

Hydro One stock opened at C$32.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.43 billion and a PE ratio of 20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. Hydro One has a one year low of C$26.38 and a one year high of C$33.10.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.91 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is 64.58%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

